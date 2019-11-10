Dr. Anil Nalluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Nalluri, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Nalluri, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U.
Dr. Nalluri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anil Nalluri MD5500 Market St Ste 128, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 727-2433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nalluri?
Doctor Nalluri saved my life. I don't know where I would be today if it was not for him and his staff. He actually will listen to you, and keeping helping us addicts to get off illicit drugs and help you get your life and health back. He is extremely knowledgeable compassionate Doctor. If you are ready take that step yourself and be honest, and get control of your life back, Doctor Nalluri is #1.
About Dr. Anil Nalluri, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1467420919
Education & Certifications
- Fallsview Psyc Hosp
- St Thomas Hospital
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Addiction Medicine, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalluri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nalluri works at
Dr. Nalluri speaks Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.