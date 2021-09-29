Dr. Anil Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Nair, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
Charles Gellido, MD1057 Commerce Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (866) 467-1770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Anil Nair, MD, FAANS83 Hanover Rd Ste 280, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (866) 467-1770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Anil Nair, MD, FAANS633 From Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (866) 467-1770
Anil Nair, MD, FAANS100 Town Square Pl, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (866) 467-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had an ischemic stroke 8 days ago (possibly due to the J&J vaccine). Dr. Nair not only saved my life but the results left me feeling completely normal with no deficits! A miracle. That type of care speaks for itself. I owe him my life!
About Dr. Anil Nair, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1053570374
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Albany Medical Center
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.