Overview

Dr. Anil Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Kern Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Mehta works at Dr. Chibuike Anucha MD in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.