Dr. Anil Mehta, MD
Dr. Anil Mehta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Toledo Clinic Obgyn4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5529
Dialysis Partners of Northwest Ohio3310 Dustin Rd, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 697-2191
- 3 3401 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 389-9681
Dialysis Partners of Northwest Ohio5308 Harroun Rd Ste 60, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-6074
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Dr Mehta is professional, caring, and a very good listener. He helped me greatly as I recovered from renal problems. He always takes great interest in my health.
- MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Gout and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
