Overview

Dr. Anil Mehta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH and Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Gout and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.