Dr. Anil Lalwani, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (94)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anil Lalwani, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lalwani works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Acoustic Neuroma
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques) 
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant
Acoustic Neuroma
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques) 
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant

Treatment frequency



Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Removal (incl. Hearing Preservation Techniques)  Chevron Icon
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Adjustment Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Repair Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Implantable Hearing Device Chevron Icon
Inner Ear Repair Chevron Icon
Nerve Tumors Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stapedectomy Chevron Icon
Surgery to Restore Hearing Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I first met with the audiologist for a hearing test, and then with Dr. Lalwani. The experience was very pleasant, welcoming, and thorough.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anil Lalwani, MD
    About Dr. Anil Lalwani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1164418588
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nidcd Nih
    Residency
    • University Of California San Francisco
    Internship
    • Duke University Mc
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Lalwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalwani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalwani works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lalwani’s profile.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

