Dr. Anil Kumar, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Kumar, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours St Marys Hospital5875 Bremo Rd, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 287-7804
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- WellCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Kumar for the last several years, and we are very pleased. He personally calls me with her lab results and follows up with a letter in the mail. He is excellent at explaining things and has always taken the time needed at each visit. He is compassionate and has always made my daughter laugh at each appointment.
About Dr. Anil Kumar, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1598859951
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Texas Tech University
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.