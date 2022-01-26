Overview

Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Advanced Pain Management in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.