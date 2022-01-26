See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Anil Kumar, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (35)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Advanced Pain Management in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Pain Management
    3 Woodland Rd Ste 322, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 662-2243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heroin Dependence Chevron Icon
Heroin Overdose Chevron Icon
Heroin Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Poisoning Chevron Icon
Opioid Toxicity Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Detoxification Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Pattie Murphy — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. Anil Kumar, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 57 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1548209547
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass Gen Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • Edgewater Medical Center
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, University Of Delhi
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Advanced Pain Management in Stoneham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

