Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Antelope Valley Hospital.
Michael K Mc Cray MD44215 15th St W Ste 215, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 940-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
- Antelope Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumar is an Excellent cardiologist. Took very good care of my parents and now he is taking care of me. He is kind, professional, caring and very knowledgeable/thorough does not rush your appointment with him. His staff is very friendly and caring they always greet me with a smile.
About Dr. Anil Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184787020
Education & Certifications
- JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
