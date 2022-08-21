Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
Urology Surgical Associates7192 N Main St, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 650-0096
Urology Surgical Associates72 S Washington St Ste 204, Oxford, MI 48371 Directions (248) 650-0096
- 3 2450 Walton Blvd Ste B, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 650-0096
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Kumar! He is very professional, an amazing physician and a wonderful person!
About Dr. Anil Kumar, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- University of Mumbai
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
