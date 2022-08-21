Overview

Dr. Anil Kumar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Kumar works at Kumar Urology in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Oxford, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.