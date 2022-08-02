Dr. Anil Koganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Koganti, MD
Dr. Anil Koganti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Orthopedic Associates of Dallas3900 Junius St Ste 500, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baylor Tom Landry Fitness Center411 N Washington Ave Ste 7300, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-7922
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Compassionate, excellent listener...very handsome....easy to look at
About Dr. Anil Koganti, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Congress Medical- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Reconstruction
- University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Duke University
Dr. Koganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koganti has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koganti speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Koganti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koganti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koganti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koganti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.