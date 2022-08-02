Overview

Dr. Anil Koganti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Koganti works at ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES-DALLAS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.