Dr. Anil Kesavan, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anil Kesavan, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Kesavan works at Rush Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery - Oak Park
    610 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3034
  2. 2
    Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building
    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3034
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Constipation
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing

Constipation Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Intolerances Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 09, 2022
    About Dr. Anil Kesavan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1376620112
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Oberlin College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Kesavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kesavan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kesavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kesavan has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesavan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

