Dr. Anil Kesani, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anil Kesani, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Hurst, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Kesani works at Institute of Spinal Disorders in Hurst, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Richland Hills Office
    729 W Bedford Euless Rd Ste 206, Hurst, TX 76053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 893-6001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • WHS East Campus

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Dr. Kesani is one of the best Ortho Surgens in Texas, and a really nice guy. Their staff is very professional and friendly, and it's not that hard to get an appointment. I suffered with lower back pain for 2 yrs. and could barely walk before I found them. Dr. Kesani's diognosisis and treatment had me back on the golf course, full time, in less than 6 mos. I highly recommend them for any of your spine issues. Personally, I wouldn't trust anyone else.
    Russell WORK — Jul 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anil Kesani, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831359306
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Kesani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kesani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kesani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kesani works at Institute of Spinal Disorders in Hurst, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kesani’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

