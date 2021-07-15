Overview

Dr. Anil Kesani, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Hurst, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MUNICIPAL CORPORATION MEDICAL COLLEGE SURAT and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Kesani works at Institute of Spinal Disorders in Hurst, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.