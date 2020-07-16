Dr. Anil Kashyap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashyap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Kashyap, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Kashyap, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Kashyap works at
Locations
-
1
OU Physicians Plastic Surgery825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4864
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kashyap?
Love him! He did an amazing job on my TT and breast lift!
About Dr. Anil Kashyap, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1649313206
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- University of Toronto
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kashyap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashyap accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashyap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashyap works at
Dr. Kashyap speaks French, Hindi and Punjabi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashyap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashyap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashyap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashyap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.