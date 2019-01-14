Overview

Dr. Anil Kapoor, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Kapoor works at Shah Primary Care in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

