Dr. Anil Juneja, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (19)
Overview

Dr. Anil Juneja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from Maharishi Dayanand University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Juneja works at Center For Behavioral Health in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Behavioral Health
    182 LAURELHURST AVE, Columbia, SC 29210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 551-0060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 07, 2022
    My family has been under the care of Dr Juneja for several years. This is not a Dr. who writes a script and sends you on your way. He takes the time to get to know you and your family dynamics if more than one in your family sees him. Dr. Juneja does some counseling with his patients. He considers mind, body and spirit when he's working with you. He is conservative with meds and will offer alternate options if appropriate. He is expensive but takes several insurances.
    Leslie M. — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. Anil Juneja, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi
    • 1851463566
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
    • Maharishi Dayanand University / Government Medical College
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juneja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Juneja works at Center For Behavioral Health in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Juneja’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

