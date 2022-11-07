Dr. Juneja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anil Juneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Juneja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They graduated from Maharishi Dayanand University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Juneja works at
Locations
Center for Behavioral Health182 LAURELHURST AVE, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 551-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My family has been under the care of Dr Juneja for several years. This is not a Dr. who writes a script and sends you on your way. He takes the time to get to know you and your family dynamics if more than one in your family sees him. Dr. Juneja does some counseling with his patients. He considers mind, body and spirit when he's working with you. He is conservative with meds and will offer alternate options if appropriate. He is expensive but takes several insurances.
About Dr. Anil Juneja, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1851463566
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Maharishi Dayanand University / Government Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juneja accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Juneja speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneja, there are benefits to both methods.