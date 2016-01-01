Dr. Anil Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Jain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Kidney & Hypertension Consultants PC7830 Madison Ave Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 888-1100
- 2 972 Emerson Pkwy Ste E, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 881-0641
Martinsville Va Clinic2200 John R Wooden Dr, Martinsville, IN 46151 Directions (317) 888-1100
Indiana Dialysis Company LLC701 E County Line Rd Ste 210, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 888-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Nephrology
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hypokalemia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
