Overview

Dr. Anil Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at AR Psychaitric Counseling Ctr in Valdosta, GA with other offices in Tifton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.