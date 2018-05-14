Overview

Dr. Anil Gullapalli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Psg Ims&Ri and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Gullapalli works at Atrius Health - Harvard Vanguard Somerville in Somerville, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.