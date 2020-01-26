Overview

Dr. Anil Gokhale, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gokhale works at OPG Heritage College Ear, Nose & Throat in Athens, OH with other offices in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Otitis Media and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.