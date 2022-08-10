Dr. Anil Duggal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Duggal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Duggal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Duggal works at
Locations
Uk Chandler Medical Center800 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-1000
Kentucky Clinic740 Rose St Fl 1 Rm E101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-8082
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So I choose Dr. Duggal at Pikeville Medical Center because he was highly recommend for my carpal tunnel surgery. After many years of doing automobile mechanic work and being a retired Firefighter/EMT. The pain began affecting my every day life, the numbness while trying to do hobbies such as fishing and motorcycle riding was being effected. The pain became so severe I was loosing sleep at night with pain running all the way up to my shoulder. After physical therapy and normal healing I have my strength back and I can now do the things I like to do without numbness and pain. I would recommend him to anyone who has hand pain or injury awesome doctor.
About Dr. Anil Duggal, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggal works at
Dr. Duggal has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.