Dr. Anil Dubey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anil Dubey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.
Upper West SIde123 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 877-2833
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Dubey was very pleasant, thoughtful, and thorough, asking more questions and providing more information than many doctors I've seen for my somewhat complex medical situation. I recommend him highly.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1528077666
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
Dr. Dubey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubey works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.