Dr. Anil Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Rockdale Newton Hematology Oncology4139 Baker St Ne, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 786-9499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anil Desai, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1578670071
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
