Overview

Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Pierremont Health Center, Christus Highland Medical Center and Sabine Medical Center.



Dr. Chhabra works at Pierremont Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

