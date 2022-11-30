Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Pierremont Health Center, Christus Highland Medical Center and Sabine Medical Center.
Locations
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Sabine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff attentive, professional, seem to have the required skills.
About Dr. Anil Chhabra, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1225002918
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Baroness Erlanger Hosp/U Te
- Christian Med Coll|Christian Med College
- Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
