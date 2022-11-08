See All Ophthalmologists in Toms River, NJ
Ophthalmology
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anil Birdi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Birdi works at Susskind and Almallah Eye Assocs in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Englishtown, NJ, Brick, NJ and Barnegat, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    SightMD NJ Toms River 20 Mule Road
    20 MULE RD, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 338-0155
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2
    SightMD NJ Englishtown
    74 Us Highway 9, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 972-1015
  3
    SightMD NJ Brick Cedarbridge Avenue
    909 Cedar Bridge Ave, Brick, NJ 08723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 447-6981
  4
    SightMD NJ Barnegat
    770 Lighthouse Dr, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 698-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Great
    Ricardo R. — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anil Birdi, MD
    About Dr. Anil Birdi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598022873
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

