Dr. Anil Bhogaraju, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Bhogaraju, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Bhogaraju works at
Locations
Michael H. Park2790 Lake Vista Dr, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (972) 459-1300
Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 537-4100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Carrollton4352 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 394-4368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s always very thorough when I see him and communicates everything clearly.
About Dr. Anil Bhogaraju, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1578508222
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Univ Sch Of Med
- U Ill Coll Med
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Bhogaraju has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhogaraju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhogaraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Bhogaraju has seen patients for Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhogaraju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhogaraju. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhogaraju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhogaraju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhogaraju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.