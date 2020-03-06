Overview

Dr. Anil Bhandari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Bhandari works at Los Angeles Cardiology Assocs in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA, Upland, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.