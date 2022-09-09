Overview

Dr. Aniket Chakrabarti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marshfield, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Chakrabarti works at Pembroke Primary Care in Marshfield, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.