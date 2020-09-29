Dr. Anikar Chhabra,, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra, is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anikar Chhabra,, MD
Overview
Dr. Anikar Chhabra,, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Chhabra, works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale - Other13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (520) 391-2115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chhabra,?
Dr. Chhabra was honest and helpful. He told us the surgery would not help my daughter when he could have just done surgery and hoped for minimal results. I was glad we came to Mayo to see him.
About Dr. Anikar Chhabra,, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659364990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhabra, has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chhabra, using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chhabra, has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhabra, works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhabra,. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra,.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhabra,, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhabra, appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.