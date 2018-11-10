Dr. Anika Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anika Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anika Wilson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
-
1
North Alabama Family Psychiatry & Counseling9238 Madison Blvd Ste 750, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 727-8880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Our first appointment with Dr. Wilson I was not super pleased. She did not smile once the whole time. She was not friendly. I think maybe she was just having a bad day because since then, she’s been nicer. She isn’t a super warm and friendly type person but she does a good job prescribing meds for my son. I would prefer someone more personable, but there is a huge shortage oof child psychiatrists in the area!
About Dr. Anika Wilson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306055330
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Childrens Hospital of Alabama
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.