Dr. Anika Wilson, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anika Wilson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.

Dr. Wilson works at North Alabama Family Psychiatry & Counseling in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Alabama Family Psychiatry & Counseling
    9238 Madison Blvd Ste 750, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 727-8880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Nov 10, 2018
    Our first appointment with Dr. Wilson I was not super pleased. She did not smile once the whole time. She was not friendly. I think maybe she was just having a bad day because since then, she’s been nicer. She isn’t a super warm and friendly type person but she does a good job prescribing meds for my son. I would prefer someone more personable, but there is a huge shortage oof child psychiatrists in the area!
    Huntsville, AL — Nov 10, 2018
    About Dr. Anika Wilson, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306055330
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Uab Hospital
    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital of Alabama
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
