Dr. Anika Whitfield, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anika Whitfield, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Whitfield works at
Locations
Dr Anika T Whitfield LLC500 S University Ave Ste 707, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 614-7800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very well educated & compationate care. She is the best in her field, in the state & out. Thank You, for your service. We love you, your family, & your staff.
About Dr. Anika Whitfield, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1184793259
Dr. Whitfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitfield works at
Dr. Whitfield has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitfield.
