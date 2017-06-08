Dr. Anika Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anika Michael, MD
Overview
Dr. Anika Michael, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Michael works at
Locations
Northwell Health1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Talented, exceptional doctor. Dr. Michael did cataract surgery for my husband and I. Very satisfied with her care. I have and will continue to recommend her. Thanks Dr. Michael
About Dr. Anika Michael, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael has seen patients for Pterygium Surgery and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.