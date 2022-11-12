Dr. Anika Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anika Goel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anika Goel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ms Ramaiah Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Goel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Emas Spine and Brain4085 University Blvd S Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 448-4180
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goel?
Dr.Goel is extremely caring and thorough. She gave me printed copies of my studies and then left hand written notes for me as reminders of how to take my medications and my diagnosis. My wife is now her patient too. We feel so blessed to have found her
About Dr. Anika Goel, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1083822134
Education & Certifications
- Ms Ramaiah Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goel speaks Hindi.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.