Overview

Dr. Anika Goel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ms Ramaiah Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Goel works at Emas Spine & Brain Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.