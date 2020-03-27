See All Rheumatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (76)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alarakhia works at Merchant Pediatrics-Turkey Lake in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anika Alar M.d. Inc.
    6900 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 730-3270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis

Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Psoriatic Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Chronic Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Fever
Foot Conditions
Gout
Hand Conditions
Inflammatory Myopathies
Infusion Therapy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Disorders
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polymyositis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Sarcoidosis
Scleroderma
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Mar 27, 2020
    My wife and I have been a patient of Dr. Alarakkia's for a couple of years. She no doubt saved my wife's life! Rather than rush her out the door to see another patient, she took the time to listen and then to follow up with recommended testing. None of her prior doctor's ever had done that! Now, more than two and a half years later, my wife is doing much better and her condition has stabilized. She did the same thing with me too when I came into see her about my medical condition. She took the time to order the necessary tests and make the right recommendations and referrals that were needed for me too. If you want a Rheumatologist that will take the time to listen to you and give her best, Dr. Alarakkia is the one!!!!!
    Robert — Mar 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD
    About Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154588945
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oschner Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alarakhia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alarakhia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alarakhia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alarakhia works at Merchant Pediatrics-Turkey Lake in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alarakhia’s profile.

    Dr. Alarakhia has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alarakhia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Alarakhia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alarakhia.

