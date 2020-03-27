Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alarakhia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD
Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Anika Alar M.d. Inc.6900 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
My wife and I have been a patient of Dr. Alarakkia's for a couple of years. She no doubt saved my wife's life! Rather than rush her out the door to see another patient, she took the time to listen and then to follow up with recommended testing. None of her prior doctor's ever had done that! Now, more than two and a half years later, my wife is doing much better and her condition has stabilized. She did the same thing with me too when I came into see her about my medical condition. She took the time to order the necessary tests and make the right recommendations and referrals that were needed for me too. If you want a Rheumatologist that will take the time to listen to you and give her best, Dr. Alarakkia is the one!!!!!
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154588945
- Oschner Clinic
- Allegheny General Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Rheumatology
Dr. Alarakhia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alarakhia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alarakhia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alarakhia works at
Dr. Alarakhia has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alarakhia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Alarakhia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alarakhia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alarakhia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alarakhia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.