Dr. Anika Ackerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anika Ackerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Duke University Medical Center261 James St Ste 1A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 539-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Ackerman listens well and answers questions to my satisfaction.
About Dr. Anika Ackerman, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1326307877
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Duke University
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- The George Washington Univ
- Urology
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
