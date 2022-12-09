Dr. Anik Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anik Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anik Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric and Behavirol Health Solutions LLC135 W End Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 483-4000
-
2
Hunterdon Endosurgery Center1100 Wescott Dr Ste 204, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 423-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I have been regularly seeing Dr. Patel since I was diagnosed, by him, for ulcerative colitis since 2016. During the last 7 years, Dr. Patel's care and support has been unmatched compared to any doctor I have ever seen in the past. If anything Dr. Patel restored my faith in doctors as a whole considering negative experiences in the past that I have had with other doctors. His office has always fought my insurance company when they start getting stingy, and without the help of Dr. Patel and his team, I would be in terrible shape. I am so thankful to have him has a doctor and will continue to see him for all of my gastroenterology needs.
About Dr. Anik Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1427336429
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- St George's Hospital Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Barrett's Esophagus and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.