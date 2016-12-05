Overview

Dr. Anibal Melo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital



Dr. Melo works at Medical Specialists Of St. Luke's in O Fallon, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.