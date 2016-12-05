Dr. Anibal Melo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anibal Melo, MD
Overview
Dr. Anibal Melo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They completed their residency with Barnes Jewish Hospital
Dr. Melo works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Specialists of St. Luke's, LLC5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 260, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 205-6600
-
2
Medical Specialists of St. Luke's, LLC222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 750, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR MELO is amazing. He took such good care of my mother in law and family. Wish more Doctors had his bed side manners. He was the most amazing man and Dr. Very caring and we couldn't ask for more. The Harger family.
About Dr. Anibal Melo, MD
- Nephrology
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1861563421
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
