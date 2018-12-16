Overview

Dr. Anibal Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Universidad De La Republica De Uruguay and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Martinez works at Iora Primary Care in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.