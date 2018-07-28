Overview

Dr. Anibal Avila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Avila works at ANIBAL AVILA MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.