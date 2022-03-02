See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Ania Janicka, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ania Janicka, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Janicka works at Diabetes Care Center in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes Care Center
    2531 Landmark Dr Ste 104, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 869-7822
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 02, 2022
    Dr. Janicka is by far the most knowledgeable and caring doctor I have ever met. In four years under her care, I lost 75 pounds and my A1C was so well controlled (5.1) that I didn't even feel like a diabetic anymore! She actually takes the time to listen to her patients and work with them to try to ensure their success! Anyone would be hard pressed to find a better doctor!
    Glen M. — Mar 02, 2022
    About Dr. Ania Janicka, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1538353305
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ania Janicka, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janicka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janicka works at Diabetes Care Center in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Janicka’s profile.

    Dr. Janicka has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janicka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Janicka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janicka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

