Dr. Ani Tajirian, MD
Overview
Dr. Ani Tajirian, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University.
Dr. Tajirian works at
Locations
Ani L Tajirian MD3300 Webster St Ste 509, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 452-0060
Ani Tajirian, MD3511 School St, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (925) 283-4820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly competent, professional, efficient. Her judgments were correct and her surgery was highly competent---tight, well-crafted closing. Her assistants and office were highly efficient as well.
About Dr. Ani Tajirian, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont
- UMDNJ/ New Jersey Medical School
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Tajirian works at
