Dr. Ani Baghdassarian, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ani Baghdassarian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Baghdassarian works at Newport Imaging in Newport Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hoag - Newport Beach - Fashion Island
    360 San Miguel Dr Ste 105, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 717-0072
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hoag Medical Group
    510 Superior Ave Ste 200B, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 791-3001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Ani Baghdassarian, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679899033
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baghdassarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baghdassarian works at Newport Imaging in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Baghdassarian’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baghdassarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baghdassarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baghdassarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baghdassarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

