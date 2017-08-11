Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital.
Locations
St Paul Medical Clinic15216 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I used to be a patient of county clinic over 10 years, and was treated with only one medical problem. I was able to move out of the county clinic last year, and had seen Dr Tran for the first time who later appropriately referred me to a psychiatrist who treated me for Bipolar for the first time in my life. I lives with Bipolar for years without knowing. I also lost 10 lbs with healthy life style change advised by Dr. Tran, seen an Orthopedics, has less pain on my knees, and feels much better
About Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1518961846
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- St Georges U
- U.C.L.A.
