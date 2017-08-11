Overview

Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at St Paul Medical Clinic in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.