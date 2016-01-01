Overview

Dr. Anhtuan Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Optum - Family Medicine in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.