See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (145)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Truong works at Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
Dr. Landon Pryor, MD
10 (434)
View Profile
Dr. Allan Parungao, MD
Dr. Allan Parungao, MD
10 (481)
View Profile
Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD
Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD
8 (84)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics
    310 W Superior St Ste 200 Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 846-1529
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics
    310 W Superior 2 Fl St Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 846-1529
  3. 3
    Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics
    1 E Erie St Ste 242, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 846-1529
  4. 4
    Cosmetic Surgery Center of Chicago
    815 Howard St, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 563-8029
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Appendicitis
Breast Diseases
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (138)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Truong?

    Mar 22, 2022
    dr t was great im very pleased with my results
    Rhonda S. — Mar 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Truong to family and friends

    Dr. Truong's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Truong

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD.

    About Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467448563
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Cosmetic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Illinois in Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois Chicago's Metropolitan Group Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre-Dame
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Truong speaks Polish, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.