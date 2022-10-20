Dr. Anh Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Truong, MD
Overview
Dr. Anh Truong, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Truong works at
Locations
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic1231 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic510 8th Ave NE Ste 310, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Truong took the time to thoroughly explain all the risks and benefits of my different options. True informed consent is rare nowadays, but he still does it - and very well I might add! Then, his skill with the procedure I needed was incredibly impressive and fast, with minimal pain and discomfort, thanks to his knowledge and skill in that area as well. I would highly recommend Dr. Truong to any friend or family member and if I ever need anything else ENT related, he's my doc!
About Dr. Anh Truong, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Washington
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

Dr. Truong has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truong speaks Vietnamese.
