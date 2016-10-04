Dr. Anh-Quan Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh-Quan Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anh-Quan Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Heart Associates Of Northern CA2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 419-9581
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Anh Quan Nguyen was the cardiologist on call a few weeks ago when my mother was admitted to the emergency room at Good Samaritan hospital after suffering a heart attack. Dr. Nguyen is smart, knowledgeable, kind, caring, and went out of his way to help explain the various health issues that we were dealing with. He spent a great deal of time reviewing all of her prior medical records from previous hospitalizations as well as speaking to prior health care professionals that had treated her.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013188051
- MAYO CLINIC
- University Of California
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.