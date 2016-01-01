Overview

Dr. Anh Pham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Pham works at Optum-Spring Street in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.