Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen-Huynh works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 293-6358
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cochlear Implant Insertion

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Anchored Hearing Aid Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 26, 2017
    Dr. Anh is an excellent surgeon. Unlike my previous doctors he was willing to treat the underlying problem rather than squeeze a pharmacy of antibiotics into me. I had a surgery on my ear to repair one of the bones in the middle ear as well as the eardrum. Even though low risk surgery I considered it risky because doctor was operating on my only hearing ear. Now 1.5 weeks post op I hear better than ever before. The quality of my life was changed drastically. Dr. Anh is amazing. Thank you :)
    Kinga B in Glendale, CA — Sep 26, 2017
    About Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1235144742
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Hospital
    • Mass Eye and Ear Infr
    • Beth Israel Mc
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Marymount Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen-Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen-Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen-Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen-Huynh works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen-Huynh’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen-Huynh has seen patients for Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen-Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen-Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen-Huynh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen-Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen-Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

