Overview

Dr. Anh Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Champaign Dental Group in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.