Dr. Anh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Sharing as another nurse taken care of by the wonderful team at Anh Nguyen Ophthalmology! I underwent Lasek eye surgery and would highly recommend this practice to a friend, family or co-worker. The entire process was extremely smooth and streamlined. From the time I emailed them about a consultation I was quickly given options of dates within the next or two to set up a consultation. I was then able to set up surgery two weeks after the consultation. Joe was one of the techs I worked with initially. He was extremely professional, patient and thorough. He made sure all my questions were answered and helped ease any anxieties. Nicky was someone else who helped me through my this process. She was my go to for questions, concerns, what to expect and she was very quick to respond to emails or phone calls. She was also very professional, kind and thorough. She also held my hand (literally) during the procedure and it really helped me during the surgery. Dr. Nguyen has wonderful bedside m
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Montreal School Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- McGill University School Of Medicine
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks French and Vietnamese.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
