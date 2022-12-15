Dr. Anh Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anh Le, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Locations
Alpine Orthopaedics Medical Group Inc2488 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-3333Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I had been experiencing severe back pain for about two and a half months and my quality of life was suffering as daily tasks such as walking were becoming harder to manage. I had an injection after the MRI revealed I had a herniated disc but opted for a referral as well to Dr. Le to determine what my options are if the injection did not work. Dr. Le recommended surgical intervention and within a week I was scheduled for my procedure. Both Dr. Le and his PA Viet Le, answered all my questions and concerns about the procedure and I was very comfortable with both of them. Post procedure I immediately was pain free from the months of nerve and back pain. I experienced normal surgical site soreness but aside from that my pain has been alleviated. Without hesitation I highly recommend Dr. Le and his amazing team at Alpine for any of your spinal needs. I am amazed at my results and have my quality of life back. I am so appreciative of Dr. Le and his team.
About Dr. Anh Le, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1437104478
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Spine Institute
- University CA
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.