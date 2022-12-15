See All Spine Surgeons in Stockton, CA
Dr. Anh Le, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anh Le, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Le works at Alpine Ortho Medical Group in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alpine Orthopaedics Medical Group Inc
    2488 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 948-3333
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 15, 2022
    I had been experiencing severe back pain for about two and a half months and my quality of life was suffering as daily tasks such as walking were becoming harder to manage. I had an injection after the MRI revealed I had a herniated disc but opted for a referral as well to Dr. Le to determine what my options are if the injection did not work. Dr. Le recommended surgical intervention and within a week I was scheduled for my procedure. Both Dr. Le and his PA Viet Le, answered all my questions and concerns about the procedure and I was very comfortable with both of them. Post procedure I immediately was pain free from the months of nerve and back pain. I experienced normal surgical site soreness but aside from that my pain has been alleviated. Without hesitation I highly recommend Dr. Le and his amazing team at Alpine for any of your spinal needs. I am amazed at my results and have my quality of life back. I am so appreciative of Dr. Le and his team.
    D. Wood — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Anh Le, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437104478
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Johns Spine Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University CA
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

