Overview

Dr. Anh Le, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Le works at Alpine Ortho Medical Group in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.